Warisan president calls for calm as PPBM expands to Sabah

Shafie said Warisan will continue to work with the Pakatan Harapan federal government. — Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 18 — Sabahans need not get worked up as Parti Warisan Sabah is capable of leading the state, its president and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said today amid talk of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) entry into north Borneo.

Breaking his silence on the matter, Shafie said the peninsula-based PPBM has every right to set up shop in Sabah, and that there is nothing to stop them from coming here.

“We are, however, very clear with our party stand and direction.

“We have worked with Pakatan Harapan before, and after the elections, we formed the federal government together, and we will continue to work with them, for the best interests of the people,” he said.

Shafie, who has not met Dr Mahathir since the announcement, said he was aware of the emotions of unhappiness from Sabahans over the decision.

“My advice is not to be emotional and we remain focused to develop the state for the benefit of the people of Sabah,” he said.

Shafie said that Sabah had given Warisan the mandate to govern the state after being fed-up with the former Umno-Barisan Nasional government and wanted change for the better.

“We respect that mandate and will continue to do our level best to govern the state and ensure what Sabahans want us to do in terms of development as well as providing jobs. This was promised and we will ensure they are delivered.

“Governing Sabah to the best of our ability and ensuring that our rights will be reinstated and affirmed as per the Malaysia Agreement 1963 which remains our priority,” he said.

Shafie did not take other questions after reading his statement at the State assembly building here.

Last Friday, PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced the party’s decision to spread its wings to Sabah to help strengthen the state government despite repeated pleas from Shafie that the peninsula-based party would keep its word not to enter Sabah as per a “brotherly agreement” reached during the 14th general election last year.

At the same time, former Sabah Umno Liaison chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor said that that five MPs and eight state assemblymen who quit the party last December had applied to join PPBM.

PPBM is one of the component parties of the federal Pakatan Harapan, along with PKR, DAP and Amanah.

In Sabah, Warisan is in a pact with PKR, DAP and Upko to form the state government.