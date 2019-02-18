Police: Inquiries into KK student’s drowning during swim lesson ongoing

Grieving father Chong Kam Fei wants answers from his son’s school on how his son drowned during a swimming session. — Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 18 — Police are still investigating the recent drowning of a male student during a swimming lesson at the Likas Sports Complex pool.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the investigations were to identify if there were elements of negligence or crime.

“We need more time to gather evidence and we understand that the victim’s family members are disappointed with certain quarters regarding the incident,” he said when met by reporters after a programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Inanam, here today.

In the 11.15am incident last Tuesday, the 14-year-old victim who was with a group of students from a school in Luyang was found drowned and sent to the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12.38pm.

On the school programme, Habibi said the police were constantly working with the school authorities in an effort to curb social problems among students. — Bernama