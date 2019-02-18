Dewan Negara president moots five-year term for senators to get full pension

Dewan Negara president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran officiates the Dewan Negara Reforms Agenda Roundtable in Kuala Lumpur February 18, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran today proposed extending the current term for members of the Dewan Negara from the existing three years to five so that senators will enjoy a full pension.

The Dewan Negara president pointed out that senators who only serve a three-year term are not guaranteed a full pension.

“If the three-year term is not increased, you YBs won’t get a full pension,” he said at the launch of the Dewan Negara Reforms Agenda Roundtable here.

Vigneswaran said that a full pension is important as some sacrifice stable jobs and businesses to become lawmakers.

He added that it would also motivate the senators to keep speaking out on issues independently even after leaving the Dewan Negara.

According to Vigneswaran, senators in Canada can serve until age 75.

“But here, it is based on appointments and not elections,” he added.

MORE TO COME