Two anglers feared drowned off Kuraman Island

LABUAN, Feb 16 — Two men are missing when their boat was believed to have capsized off Kuraman Island here this morning.

Elbert Yukaram, 35, and his unidentified fishing ‘buddy’ are feared drowned when they fell off the boat.

The victims’ family said both went to the sea to fish at the island around 2pm yesterday but had not returned home since then.

Labuan police received an emergency call from one of them saying that their boat got into trouble when its engine broke down.

Following the report, a search and rescue was launched by Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Labuan, the Fire and Rescue Department, and the marine police and fishing community.

The operation, which included four rescue boats, was conducted around Kuraman, Rusukan Kecil, Rusukan Besar and Customs Kiansam Jetty. — Bernama