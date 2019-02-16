Pakatan’s Semenyih candidate has bright political future, says Eddin Syazlee

Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for the Semenyih by-election, Muhammad Aiman Zainali, speaks during the launch of the party’s operations centre in Semenyih February 15, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, Feb 16 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate in the Semenyih by-election Muhammad Aiman Zainali was described as a young talent with a bright future as a national leader.

Negri Sembilan Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) deputy chairman Eddin Syazlee Shith said considering the academic qualifications of Muhammad Aiman, 30, he would be able to bring the agenda and voice of the people of Semenyih to a higher level.

“I believe all contesting candidates are good but the advantage of the PH candidate is that he is a young man with an excellent academic background.

“He is also a very approachable person and I believe these characteristics would give PH the edge,” he told Bernama after visiting the media centre for Semenyih by-election at Beranang Mara Professional College here today.

Muhammad Aiman who is an engineer, is taking a doctorate in electrical engineering at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Shah Alam.

In another development, Eddin Syazlee who is also the communications and multimedia deputy minister described the act of a group of Opposition supporters who nearly attacked Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman after the nomination of candidates this morning as not respecting the democratic practice of the country.

“I believe many of those involved were not local residents and their arrival was planned to create a commotion,” he said.

Syed Saddiq today shared a one-minute video on his official Instagram site which showed dozens of people wearing blue shirts surrounding him in a threatening manner.

The Semenyih by-election on March 2 followed the death of its incumbent, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor on January 11 from a heart attack.

The by-election is seeing a four-cornered fight between Muhammad Aiman, Zakaria Hanafi (Barisan Nasional), Kuan Chee Heng (Independent) and Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul (Parti Sosialis Malaysia).

The media centre for the Semenyih by-election is operated by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry with the cooperation of the Information Department. — Bernama