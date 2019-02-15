Return Da Ma Cai’s funds used for cops’ Istanbul trip, PAS Youth tells Putrajaya

PAS Youth has warned the Ministry of Finance today to return the funds sourced from number forecast agency Da Ma Cai, that was later used by the Totalisator Board to sponsor a trip for high-ranking police officers to Istanbul. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — PAS Youth has warned the Ministry of Finance today to return the funds sourced from number forecast agency Da Ma Cai, that was later used by the Totalisator Board to sponsor a trip for high-ranking police officers to Istanbul.

The Islamist party’s wing also urged Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng to apologise to Muslims and the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), even as Lim repeatedly stated that the approval had happened under the previous Barisan Nasional administration.

“We urge the ministry to return the Da Ma Cai funds used to fund the cops’ trip in one week,” wing chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi said in a statement.

“If Lim is truly responsible and has integrity, it is proper for him to use Finance Ministry funds for the use of PDRM high-ranking officers for the work trip to Turkey.”

Khalil’s remark echoed his counterpart in Umno Youth Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, who also insisted that Putrajaya fund the controversial trip.

The wing also accused Lim of allegedly trying to destroy PDRM’s integrity by revealing the source of funds, and claimed that there is a so-called “special relationship” between the ministry and the firm.

Lim was forced to reveal the source after the lavish trip was leaked by portal Sarawak Report, that claimed RM312,441 could have been spent on just business class flights and hotels for the group.

“This shows that the gambling activities and sin industry will prosper in this country from the ‘special relationship’, if it really exists,” Khalil said, but did not provide any proof for his accusation.

Lim said earlier today he was unaware of the sponsorship as it was handled and approved by the directors of the Totalisator Board, a unit under the Finance Ministry.

According to Lim, the finance minister has no authority over the matter, and similar trips were approved several times under the previous Barisan Nasional administration.