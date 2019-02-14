Protesters fail to stop sold-out ‘Love in Georgetown City’ play

A poster for the play ‘Love in Georgetown City’, which previously called ‘Sex in Georgetown City’, is seen at Penangpac in George Town February 14, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 14 — The two-hour Love in Georgetown City play went on uninterrupted despite a small group of protestors turning up to demand for it to be cancelled immediately.

The sold-out performance started at 8.30pm without a hitch while the dozen protesters arrived at the entrance of Penangpac in Straits Quay at around 9pm.

Jaringan Muslimim Pulau Pinang chairman Mohamed Hafiz Mohamed Nordin, who led the group, said the authorities must do something to stop such an obscene performance.

“This is an obscene performance and yet they are involving Muslim actors,” he said.

He accused the police and religious authorities of not taking any action to stop the performance.

Penang Jaringan Muslimin chairman Mohamed Hafiz Nordin as he protests against a play called ‘Love in Georgetown City’, which previously called ‘Sex in Georgetown City’ at Penangpac in George Town February 14, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

He accused Penangpac of “launching a campaign” to promote free sex and the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) lifestyle in Penang.

He said the playwright, Fa Abdul, has become a tool to push forward such a “disgusting campaign”.

He also demanded to know why the play title was changed to Love in Georgetown City from Sex in Georgetown City if the performance was not based on obscene sexual acts.

“They obviously have something to hide that’s why they changed the title of the performance,” he said.

A protester speaks as he protests against a play called ‘Love in Georgetown City’, which previously called ‘Sex in Georgetown City’ at Penangpac in George Town February 14, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

He also accused Penangpac and Fa of using art as an excuse to promote free sex and LGBT lifestyle.

“How can free sex be considered as art? They are merely hiding behind the word art to push through such obscene performances,” he said.

The four-day play started today and is already sold out today and tomorrow.

Penangpac publicity manager Alexander Ooi refuted the group’s claims that the performance was obscene.

He said Fa had already explained several times that the performance was to address current social issues and was not obscene in any way.

A notice was also placed at the entrance to explain that the performance consisted of 10 comedy and drama sketches that touched on relationship, marital and social issues.