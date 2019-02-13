Water supply disruption in northern Perlis due to maintenance work

KANGAR, Feb 13 ― Areas in northern Perlis, from Padang Besar to Kuala Perlis, are likely to experience water supply disruption from 8 am to midnight on February 21 due to maintenance work by Tenaga Nasional Berhad at the substation of the Timah Tasoh water supply plant.

Syarikat Air Perlis Sdn Bhd said in a statement today the areas to be affected were Padang Besar, the Felda Rimba Mas AKSEM Camp, Padang Besar Industrial Zone, Kampung Kolam, Taman Kastam, Taman Kim, Kampung Tersusun, Kampung Kok Mak, Felda Mata Air.

The road from Padang Besar to Batu 17, Jalan Kaki Bukit, Guar Cenderai PLKN Camp, FRIM Research Station, Beseri, Abi, Bintong, Kangar and Kuala Perlis.

It advised consumers to store enough water for their needs until normal supply resumed on February 22.