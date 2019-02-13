Former Johor MB questions Maszlee’s silence over fake degree controversy

Khaled said Mazslee should have come forward and addressed the issue instead remaining silent. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

JOHOR BARU, Feb 13 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today expressed disappointment over Education Minister Maszlee Malik’s apparent inaction in relation to the questionable degrees and academic qualifications of government leaders.

He said Mazslee, who has a religious education background and holds the country’s education and higher education portfolio, should have come forward and addressed the issue instead remaining silent.

“He must be a voice capable of maintaining the integrity in the world of scholarship. No one is more qualified and authoritative than he is in explaining this,” said Mohamed Khaled in a statement here today.

Mohamed Khaled called on Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) to immediately clarify the issue surrounding the validity of Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian’s academic qualifications as the latter had also stayed silent over the matter.

“UPM itself has pledged to make a public explanation, so I urge them to expedite it immediately.

“Only an explanation from UPM will stop the issue from dragging on and confirm the said qualifications (of Osman),” said Mohamed Khaled.

The former one-term Johor mentri besar said such issues were embarrassing if the country’s leadership comprised those who not only lack integrity and honesty but are also backed up irresponsibly by Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders.

“This should stop immediately. I urge UPM and the education minister to give an explanation,” he said.

Last week, the issue of academic qualifications began with the questionable degree held by Deputy Foreign Minister Marzuki Yahya.

The controversy led to calls for his resignation, especially from members of the Opposition, while several PH leaders came to his defence.

Following that, other PH leaders came under scrutiny for also allegedly possessing questionable academic qualifications, including Osman and Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.