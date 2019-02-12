Muhyiddin: Not quite right for Kadir to say new economic council implies Cabinet ineffective

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrives at the General Operations Forces (PGA) camp in Semenyih February 12, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, Feb 12 — The new Economic Action Council (EAC) was not formed to bolster the supposed ineffectiveness of the current Pakatan Harapan(PH) Cabinet ministers lineup, Tan Sri Muhyiddin insisted today.

He defended the formation of the council following criticism from Datuk A Kadir Jasin who is the communications and media advisor to the prime minister, who claimed the EAC was formed after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was less than impressed with his Cabinet’s performance.

“That’s not true, he is my friend, but he cannot say such things.

“The last time when the NEAC (National Economic Action Council) was formed, does that mean the Cabinet at that time was not functioning also?” he questioned.

Kadir, in his statement published on his personal blog, also claimed there were no tangible results achieved by the current Cabinet for the public to see.

The former New Straits Times chief editor went on to claim the prime minister was personally dissatisfied with his Cabinet ministers, forcing the formation of the council.

“This is a combination of members from the government and private sector with the intention of healing and strengthening the economy.

“So to say that it is a sign of weakness of PH Cabinet members is not quite right by Kadir,” Muhyiddin said after visiting the General Operations Forces (PGA) camp here this afternoon.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced the formation of the EAC which comprised ministers and business leaders to tackle the economy and arrest the rising cost of living.

The EAC’s main objective is to stimulate economic growth and to improve equal distribution of wealth, as well as to look at issues related to the cost of living, human resource, poverty, and home ownership.

Muhyiddin, who revealed it was himself who proposed the formation of an economic council during the Pakatan Harapan presidential meeting, spoke of the importance of having such a team to address the economic issues affecting the ordinary Malaysian.

“I am aware of the economic problems on the ground and because of that I suggested for the council be formed.

“There will be inputs from many parties who will scrutinise the economy sector by sector, and suggest what can be done and ways on how to carry it out, so don’t just look at it as a normal council,” he said.