Cops nab six robbery suspects in Menggatal

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 12 — Police arrested six men suspected of being involved in a robbery at Kampung Darau Lama, Menggatal near here, recently.

Kota Kinabalu acting police chief Supt George Abd Rakam said the suspects aged between 19 and 39 were arrested in three raids conducted around Menggatal and Kampung Darau last Friday (February 8).

He said they were detained to assist with investigations into a robbery committed by a group of three or four suspects, causing a 47-year-old man to faint and sustain injuries to his head. The incident at 4.25am on Thursday (February 7) occurred while the victim was outside his home.

“The arrest of a man in Menggatal led to the arrests of five other men in two raids conducted in Kampung Darau,” said George in a statement here yesterday.

He said the police also confiscated several items including a sling bag and mobile phone belonging to the victim.

“Urine tests found all the suspects positive for syabu and all of them have been remanded for seven days until February 14,” said George, adding the injured victim was still receiving treatment at Queen Elizabeth Hospital 2. — Bernama