Chaos during night firefighter Adib was allegedly attacked, say witnesses

Md Elliza, a witness for the public inquest into Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s death at Shah Alam Court Complex, February 11, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The first two witnesses in the inquest into the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim described a scene chaos and panic on the night he was allegedly attacked, the Coroner’s Court was told today.

Recalling the events on the night of November 27, 2018, fire engine driver Md Eliza Mohd Noor, who was driving the vehicle and responding to a distress call of a burning vehicle near the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, said they were attacked as soon as they arrived on site.

“I saw a lot of people at the site and the crowd was coming towards the fire engine. I could hear them shouting at us not to put out the fire while gesturing for us to move away.

“At this time I saw a man holding a white pole, from behind the crowd, running towards the fire engine and then hitting the windscreen of the fire engine.

“After that, hard objects such as helmets and bricks and other unidentified objects were thrown at the windscreen,” he said.

Eliza was answering a question from court coordinating officer Hamdan Hamzah who had asked him to explain what happened the night Mohd Adib was allegedly attacked.

Following the attack on the fire engine, Eliza said he was fearful and reacted by reversing his fire engine.

“It was a very frightening situation. I feared that the hard objects thrown would come through the windscreen,” he said.

Eliza explain that he was with a seven-man team including himself in the fire engine while an Emergency Rescue Services (EMRS) vehicle ferrying Mohd Adib and another fireman was right behind them.

