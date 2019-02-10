Smooth traffic reported along major highways at noon

Chinese New Year decorations are seen at a mall ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur January 15, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Traffic was reported to be generally smooth flowing on all major highways as at midday.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman said traffic was slow moving from Pendang to Gurun, and also Jawi to Bandar Baharu due to an accident at KM168.6 which caused the left-most lane to be closed temporarily.

Other than that, he said traffic was smooth flowing on the North-South Expressway, ELITE Highway, Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (LINKEDUA), Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE) and the Penang Bridge.

The situation was reported to be the same for Klang Valley-bound traffic from the east coast except from Bukit Tinggi to the Genting R&R and the Gombak layby to the Gombak toll plaza.

The public can get the latest traffic updates via toll-free number 1800-88-0000 (Plusline) and 1800-88-7752 (Malaysian Highway Authority) or check their Twitter sites at www.twitter.com/plustrafik and www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik.

Meanwhile, for updates on the LPT and Kuala Lumpur-Karak routes call LPT-Line 1700-818-700 or visit Twitter site @LPTtrafik. — Bernama