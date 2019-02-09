Semenyih by-election will indicate people’s support for Pakatan, says Khalid

Khalid Abdul Samad said the Semenyih by-election will give an indication of the people’s support for the performance of Pakatan Harapan. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 9 — The Semenyih by-election will give an indication of the people’s support for the performance of Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership, said the Amanah communications director Khalid Abdul Samad.

Khalid, who is also the Federal Territories Minister, said the by-election would provide a measure for research firm Fitch Solution Macro Research’s prediction if the PH’s popularity would decline or otherwise.

“Semenyih by-election would indeed mark the extent of the people’s support for the PH.

“Looking at it from one angle, if it (the people’s support) declined because the performance of PH-led government has not been as expected, then it needs to be understood that this government is still new and still has much to do to deal with all sorts of problems inherited (from the previous government).

“Hence the assumption that we (the PH government) have not ‘delivered’, is a strong impression in the society, but this is something that can be dealt with in the coming years. It is not necessarily so that if there is a decline, it is a sign of what will happen in the 15th General Election (GE15),” he said.

Khalid said this to the reporters after the prize-giving ceremony of the Putrajaya Fishing Competition held in conjunction with Federal Territory Day 2019 at the Sisiran Tasik Presint 1, here today.

Recently, the media reported that Fitch Solutions Macro Research has predicted a drop in Pakatan Harapan’s popularity in the coming months, due to, among others, internal issues within the coalition.

Commenting further, Khalid added the people’s expectations were so high when PH took over the government and after nine months the people were expecting everything to change.

“It is quite impossible for us to do so in such a short time but what were stated in our promise are still our targets, and we will strive to meet it.

“It was just that we need more time as there are many problems which we ‘inherited’ (from the previous government) need to be resolved first,” he said. — Bernama