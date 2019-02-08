Sabah CM: Corrupt ministers, elected reps will be out of next general election

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said that the new government was implementing many good programmes but it would take some time for the results to show and the people had to be patient. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEMPORNA, Feb 8 — Sabah Cabinet ministers and elected representatives found to be involved in corruption and irregularities will be dropped and will not be nominated to contest the next general election, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said today.

He said the priority of the state government was taking care of the people.

“Let no minister, elected representative or government officer be involved in corruption. We have to change our style of administration (from the previous administration),” he said when addressing a Chinese New Year celebration with the Chinese community here.

Mohd Shafie also said that the new government was implementing many good programmes but it would take some time for the results to show and the people had to be patient.

“I know the people are waiting. We (the Parti Warisan Sabah government with the cooperation of the Pakatan Harapan) have only administered Sabah for about eight months. Even people who have got married will not have produced a child yet,” he said. — Bernama