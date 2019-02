Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and other VIPs cut a yellow glutinous rice cake during the Unity Gathering in conjunction with Penang Unity Day in George Town February 8, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 —Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today that there is no decision yet about Datuk Marzuki Yahya’s fate over his allegedly dubious credential.

“There is no decision yet on the issue,” he was quoted saying by The Star in Penang.

MORE TO COME