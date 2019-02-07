Tabung Harapan’s final count: RM202m

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng says Tabung Harapan’s final count as of its closing date on January 14 is RM202,716,775.10. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 ― Tabung Harapan’s final count as of its closing date on January 14 is RM202,716,775.10, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

The fund was launched in May last year as part of the new administration’s drive to reduce federal debt, which at the time stood at RM1 trillion.

Collections were supposed to end on December 31 of 2018 but due to popular demand was extended another two weeks till January 14, 2019.

“The money will be used to pay off our federal debt right after the fund is audited by the National Audit Department,” Lim said in a statement.

“An Accounts Committee headed by Datuk Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir, the Treasury secretary-general, will determine the best usage of the funds with accordance with the procedures in the Trust Deed.

“We’d like to thank all Malaysians for contributing. Your passion and love for the country gives this government the impetus to work harder to solve this financial crisis that we inherited.

“All further donations after 14 January will be returned in due time,” Lim said.