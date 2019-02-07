Sabah govt to probe alleged logging in Pegagau

Shafie today vowed to investigate an allegation of logging in the Sungai Pegagau area. — Bernama pic

SEMPORNA, Feb 7 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal today vowed to investigate an allegation of logging in the Sungai Pegagau area, saying it would be illegal because the new state government had not permitted any company to handle logging or log exports.

“We will investigate who provided the licence for this Pegagau case. If there is logging, the concession must have been given by the previous (Barisan Nasional) administration,” he told reporters at the residence of businessman Uncle Chang after attending a Chinese New Year gathering.

He was asked about the explanation sought by Sabah Umno communications and strategic director Ghazalie Ansing who had uploaded onto his Facebook account a photograph of a lorry and a tugboat laden with logs at the Sungai Pegagau jetty that had gone viral.

Mohd Shafie said the state government only permitted the Sabah Foundation to manage matters pertaining to logs in the state.

“I have never given any licence to anyone. If any, logging concessions are given to the Sabah Foundation because I want the foundation to use the revenue to help our children with their education, not only in the country but also abroad,” he said.

Mohd Shafie said illegal logging in Sabah must be addressed and, as such, he had instructed the Sabah Forestry Department to immediately investigate the logging activities in the state.

“For example, when going to Nabawan by helicopter, I saw logs on the hills. I immediately instructed the forestry authorities to investigate whether it is illegal logging,” he said.

Mohd Shafie also said that the political opposition had raised the issue and added that it was normal in politics for the losing party to do such things.

“However, I will look into this (logging allegation). We will investigate and take firm action if there are elements of unhealthy practice,” he said.

Earlier, Mohd Shafie and the committee members of the Semporna division of Parti Warisan Sabah which he heads distributed mandarin oranges to several business premises in Semporna City and called at the homes of some members of the Chinese community.

One of the business premises they visited was Kedai Aiskrim Yee Sing which has been in operation for over 50 years and is frequented by the people of Semporna especially for the food, including the ‘roti kahwin’ toast.

Mohd Shafie told reporters the Chinese New Year celebration in Semporna this year was joyful and positive.

He said this reflected the close relations among the people of the various races and was a good sign of unity which would help propel the economy of the state.

“This relationship should be continued and instilled in the younger generation to enable them to understand the cultural diversity in our state,” he said. — Bernama