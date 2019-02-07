Having minister with fake degree puts your integrity in question, mufti tells Pakatan

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya speaks to reporters at the Chinese New Year ‘open house’ organised by the Penang Chinese Chamber of Commerce in George Town Feb 5, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin has called out the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration today for allegedly choosing to appoint a Cabinet minister with fake academic qualifications.

The mufti said on his Facebook page that a government, which continues to involve a person who has committed fraud over his credentials, cares little for integrity.

“Any capable government in the world will not allow those among their leadership to possess fake degrees.

“Lying about possessing a degree is a sign of self-dishonesty.

“If any government retained such a member, it means the said government does not really care about integrity,” he said.

Mohd Asri’s comments come after Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya admitted that he did not possess a degree from the esteemed United Kingdom-based University of Cambridge.

Marzuki further explained he actually possesses a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the questionable “Cambridge International University” in the United States.

Questions were raised about Marzuki’s academic credentials following his claims that he holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Cambridge’s long-distance learning course.

However, some pointed out that the University of Cambridge does not offer such a degree through its long-distance courses.

Earlier this week, political activist Muhsin Abdul Latheef lodged a police report over a Facebook account holder’s claim in a February 3 post that the University of Cambridge did not offer a distance-learning programme in business administration that Marzuki claims to have pursued.