Defence Ministry, Navy leave it to police to probe death of Paskal member

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — The Ministry of Defence is leaving it to the police to investigate the death of a member of the Naval Special Forces (Paskal) allegedly due to a fish bomb explosion at Sungai Pengkalan Merbau river in Setiu, Terengganu, yesterday.

In a statement today, the ministry said it had received a notification from the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) confirming the death of the officer.

“During the incident, the Paskal officer was on leave and at his hometown. He was reported to have been killed in a fish bomb explosion while fishing at the river,” the statement said.

The ministry said the RMN was also in the midst of channelling possible aid and assistance to the man’s next of kin, including in the funeral arrangement.

“The Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces are committed to ensuring the wellbeing of each of our personnel,” it added.

Yesterday, Setiu District Police chief DSP Zulkifli Mat Deris said the victim, 32-year-old Nur Kamarul Adnan Abdul Aziz from the Naval Base in Lumut, Perak, was seriously injured after a fish bomb exploded at the river where he was fishing at around 5.45pm.

He succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the Sungai Tong Health Clinic. — Bernama