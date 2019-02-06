Sarawak seeks uniformity in anti-smoking laws

Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said there were differences in the federal anti-smoking law and the local government ordinance which confused the public. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Feb 6 ― The Sarawak government will discuss with the federal government on the need to have uniform anti-smoking laws at the federal and state levels, it was stated today.

Sarawak Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said there were differences in the federal anti-smoking law and the local government ordinance which confused the public.

“We cannot have two laws fighting each other. One law says RM10,000 fine and the other law says RM15,000. So, which one to use.

“That’s why we have to consult with the federal government so that we can set the same thing and make uniform the anti-smoking law in Sarawak,” he told reporters at his Chinese New Year “open house” here.

The federal government ban on smoking in all restaurants, coffee shops and hawker centres ― even open-air eateries ― came into force on January 1 this year.

Those caught smoking in the prohibited areas can be fined up to RM10,000 or face a maximum two-year jail term while eateries found to have allowed customers to light up will be slapped with a maximum fine of RM2,500. ― Bernama