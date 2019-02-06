Police identify family of three burnt to death in SILK highway crash

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The identities of three in a family who met a fiery end when the BMW X3 car they were travelling in skidded and caught fire at KM6.9 along the Silk Highway heading towards Sungai Long, Kajang, near here yesterday, have been identified.

Head of Selangor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Supt Azman Shari’at said they were Goh Tian Hing, 44, who was driving the car; his mother Saw Yeng Fui, 65, who was seated in the front passenger seat; and his father, Goh Soay Sing, 68, seated in the rear seat.

Azman said their last known address was at Taman Anggerik Emas, Kajang Selangor.

Initial investigations revealed that the driver was believed to have lost control of the vehicle before it skidded and crashed into the divider on the left side of the road and burst into flame at about 6 pm.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama