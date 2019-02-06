Motorcyclist dies, student badly injured in bus stop accident

LAWAS, Feb 6 ― A motorcyclist died and a Form Five student waiting at a bus stop was badly injured in an accident that occurred on Jalan Lawas Damit, Kampung Batu Mulong at 12.03am today.

According to Sarawak Traffic Enforcement and Investigation department head, Supt Alexson Naga Chabu, the motorcyclist, Lois Jabli, 26, died on the spot after he was hit by a Toyota Hilux which suddenly veered into an oncoming lane.

In a statement, Chabu said the pick-up truck was heading to Jalan Lawas Damit from Kampung Long Sebangan, while the motorcyclist was coming in the opposite direction.

“After hitting the motorcycle, the car swerved right and hit student, Frences Cherell Feluk, 17, from SMK Merapok, who was waiting at a bus stop,” he said.

The collision caused serious injury to Feluk’s right leg and she was sent to Hospital Lawas, Sarawak, but will be moved to a hospital in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah for further treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. ― Bernama