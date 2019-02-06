Dr Wan Azizah, Anwar visit Azmin at home

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and her husband, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, during their visit to Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s home. — Picture via Twitter/Jestin Raj

PKR Youth exco Jestin Raj disclosed the visit at Azmin’s home along with a photograph, in a tweet today.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and her husband, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, have visited Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali following his recent surgery.

PKR Youth exco Jestin Raj disclosed the visit at Azmin’s home along with a photograph, in a tweet today.

In the picture, Economic Affairs Minister and PKR deputy president Azmin wore a blue shirt and sarong. Seated across him were Dr Wan Azizah and Anwar.

Azmin publicly thanked the two visitors as well as Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Amirudin Shari and PKR vice president Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin in a later tweet

“I truly appreciate your expressions of care and concern over my health. Semoga diberkati Allah SWT,” he said.

It is unclear why Azmin had sought surgery but he has since been discharged from the undisclosed medical facility.

News of his hospitalisation emerged via photographs of him with his well-wishers such as Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah and the prime minister’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Ali, among others.