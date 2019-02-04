Townsville flood: 50 Malaysians safe, says Wisma Putra

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Fifty Malaysians, who are currently in the flood-ravaged coastal city of Townsville in Queensland, Australia are reported to be safe.

Wisma Putra in a statement today, said the situation in the affected area remained at high risk as heavy rains were forecasted to continue for the next few days.

According to the statement, Malaysians visiting or living in the affected areas were advised to exercise caution and to continue monitoring local news and weather reports.

“Wisma Putra, through the High Commission of Malaysia in Canberra and Consulate of Malaysia in Sydney, will continue to monitor the situation and will be in close contact with the local authorities for the latest updates on the situation,” it said.

Dubbed as a ‘once-in-a-century floods’, the flood was caused by abnormal heavy rains during the monsoon season and it had forced thousands of residents to abandon their homes as the downpour was expected to persist.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance were advised to contact either the High Commission of Malaysia in Canberra or Consulate of Malaysia in Sydney as per details below:

High Commission of Malaysia

7 Perth Avenue,

Yarralumla ACT,

2600,

Canberra

Tel : +612 61200300

+614 13683625 (Ms. Nor Afzan)

Email : [email protected]

Consulate/Education Malaysia

67 Victoria Road,

Bellevue Hill,

NSW 2023

Tel : +61403 403 132 (Mr. Khalil Zaiyany - Education Malaysia)

+61478 180 448 (Mr. Ahmad Zuriat - MARA)

Email : [email protected] / [email protected]

— Bernama