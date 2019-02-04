Kedah Pakatan lodges police report over Lokman Adam's alleged insults against Dr M

Kedah Pakatan Harapan Youth chief Asmirul Anuar Aris alleged that Datuk Lokman Noor Adam (pic) had made the defamatory remarks and insults in a video clip uploaded onto his Facebook account. — Picture by Hari Anggara

LANGKAWI, Feb 4 — Kedah Pakatan Harapan (PH) Youth chief Asmirul Anuar Aris lodged a police report today against Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam for having allegedly defamed and insulted Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his parents.

He alleged that Lokman had made the defamatory remarks and insults in a video clip uploaded onto his Facebook account.

Lokman had also raised racial sentiments by allegedly stating that Dr Mahathir was a puppet of the DAP, he said.

“As the Kedah PH Youth chief, I lodged the police report so that an immediate investigation can be carried out,” he told reporters after making the report at the Kuah Police Station here.

Asmirul Anuar, who is the chairman of the Kedah Youth and Sports, Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Entrepreneurship Development Committee, said it was normal for people to have differences of opinion in politics but it was needless to make defamatory remarks and insults.

He claimed that the video clip was intended to incite hatred towards Dr Mahathir.

“The people should understand that Dr Mahathir is making a huge sacrifice at 93 to serve Malaysians, all because of the scandals of the previous Barisan Nasional government,” said the state assemblyman for Kubang Rotan. — Bernama