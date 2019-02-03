Act with decorum and start behaving like statesmen, Ambiga tells Kit Siang, Najib

Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan speaks to Malay Mail in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — The war of words between DAP stalwart Lim Kit Siang and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has become something of a routine between both parties.

Both have been actively getting on each other’s nerves by attacking and rebutting the other’s statements posted via social media and also press statements.

Najib, who recently branded himself the “king of trolls”, has even labelled Lim the “Minister of Najib Affairs”.

But lawyer Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan is having none of it, urging Najib and Lim to start behaving like senior politicians and stop bickering with one another.

The former Malaysian Bar president and activist said the two politicians should use the same energy to drive the nation forward instead.

“Start sounding like statesmen rather than people who are quarreling continuously.

“The people know there were problems in the past and brought a change. Pakatan Harapan (PH) needs to stop harping about the past and it’s time to put forward a narrative that gives people hope,” she told Malay Mail in an interview last Tuesday.

Ambiga urged the PH government to focus on informing the public on their plans for the nation.

“Relevant investigations are being carried out. Let the law take its course on what has happened in the past.

“People want proper statesmen, no more of this anger, criticising... they just want you (PH) to tell them what are you going to do for them. Tell us the short and long term plan,” a seemingly frustrated Ambiga said.

“We are sick of the same person saying the same thing over and over again and this goes out to all politicians too, including Umno and PAS. So start behaving like a government for all,” she added.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has also said last week that Najib declaring himself the “king of trolls” was merely a ploy to seek public sympathy, adding the latter was trying to change his image to cover up his alleged wrongdoings while in the previous administration.