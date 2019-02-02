Report: Yeo Bee Yin to tie the knot with property man in March

News about minister Yeo Bee Yin (pic) and IOI Properties Group Bhd CEO Lee Yeow Seng's relationship first broke in December last year after a friend of Yeo uploaded a picture of himself, posing with the couple. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Yeo Bee Yin, the Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister will be marrying IOI Properties Group Bhd CEO Lee Yeow Seng, according to Chinese daily Sin Chew.

The paper quoted a friend close to Yeo’s family as saying that the wedding will be held at the end of March, although the exact date is unknown. It also reported that the wedding will be held in Kuala Lumpur.

Lee, 40, is the youngest son of property tycoon Tan Sri Lee Shin Cheng.

News about their relationship first broke in December last year after a friend of Yeo uploaded a picture of himself, posing with the couple.

Sin Chew said news that two Malaysian singers were invited to sing at the wedding confirmed the rumour that the couple are finally getting hitched.

Yeo’s family will not be holding a wedding reception in their hometown in Segamat, Johor, according to the paper.