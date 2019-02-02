MACC grills 20 DBKL officers over River of Life contracts, report says

The ongoing River of Life project was implemented by the previous government to rehabilitate the eight main rivers in the Klang Valley. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is questioning 20 Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) officers over the RM4.4 billion River of Life project here, a news report said.

Citing sources, The Malaysian Insight said today that these officers would be transferred out of their current posts after the Chinese New Year holiday next week.

The report said they were involved in several aspects of the project, including its wastewater treatment plant, riverbank cleaning and maintenance.

“They were involved in projects pertaining to cleaning and maintaining rivers in Kuala Lumpur. It is believed that they have been paid off by certain contractors,” a source told the news portal.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan was reported on Wednesday as saying DBKL’s officers were being investigated for allegedly leaking information on a contract worth RM60 million.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad also revealed on Wednesday that that for river cleaning projects in Kuala Lumpur, DBKL allocates RM60 million annually and under the previous administration, the money was distributed to the same group of 30 contractors, who each earn approximately RM2 million.

He had said it was his aim to break up what he labels as “cartels” within DBKL, which he believes is mostly controlled by Umno members.

“We believe so, because the ones making noise are all Umno people,” he had told a press conference.

The ongoing River of Life project was implemented by the previous government to rehabilitate the eight main rivers in the Klang Valley.