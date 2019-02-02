Cops probing Finnish tourist’s motive for avoiding CCTV camera

Rompin district police chief DSP, Azli Mohd Noor, said Valtteri was caught on camera between 7am and 8.30am on January 22. — Bernama pic

ROMPIN, Feb 2 — Police are presently investigating why Finn, Nikitin Aleksis Elis Valtteri, 20, who went missing in Pulau Tioman on January 22, tried to avoid being captured by a CCTV camera while passing through a resort in Kampung Paya.

Rompin district police chief DSP, Azli Mohd Noor, said Valtteri was caught on camera between 7am and 8.30am on January 22.

“The recording shows him wearing a black shirt and long pants, and trying to block the view of the CCTV camera with his hand.

“The motive is being investigated. Police have also interrogated some people linked to the missing man,”said Azli today.

He added that the search-and-rescue (SAR) operation by personnel from the Royal Malaysia Police, General Operations Force, Fire and Rescue Department and Civil Defence Force, as well as three tracking dogs, is continuing but with less people owing to the lack of leads.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) head, Nor Arifin Kamar, said the difficult terrain is testing the endurance of the team.

“Rescuers have scoured some 10sq km near where the man was last seen in Kampung Paya, including Kampung Tekek, the jungle, hills, beach and mangroves up to a turtle sanctuary.

“At one point, the tracking dogs caught the man’s scent in Kampung Bunut, but the search just ended up going in circles,” he said.

Valtteri arrived in Malaysia on January 18 and Pulau Tioman on January 21.

A person he befriended on the island reported him missing on January 22. — Bernama