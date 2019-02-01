Penang Hill tickets up RM1 in April

The funicular train going up Penang Hill. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 1 — Penang Hill Corporation (PHC) general manager, Cheok Lay Leng, announced today that the ticket price for the funicular train to the country’s oldest colonial hill station will be up RM1 to RM6 from April 1.

“The new one-way ticket price is for MyKad holders and their spouse, MyKid holders and foreign nationals with a permit to work on Penang Hill.

“The price for the monthly pass (RM40,) foreign tourists (RM15 one way) and the sunrise/sunset promotion (RM3.50 one way), however, remains the same.

“The sunrise/sunset tickets are for 6.30am-8am and 7.30pm-9.45pm, while for the disabled (OKU) it is free,” he said at a press conference attended by Penang Chief Minister, Chow Kon Yeow.

Cheok said among the reasons for the new price are higher train operating and maintenance costs (parts are mainly from Europe, biannual maintenance), public facility and infrastructure upgrades, weak ringgit and inflation.

“The last time the fare for adult MyKad holders was increased was in 2015, which was from RM4 to RM5,” Cheok said.

He said about two million people visit Penang Hill every year and use the funicular service, jeep and hiking trails. — Bernama