Muslim couple in Sabah breaks taboos with piggie craft for CNY

People shop for lanterns ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations in Ipoh January 29, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PETALING JAYA, Feb 1 — In Sabah, a Muslim couple became an instant hit on social media for selling pig-shaped artwork at the Jesselton Artisan Market last week, according to Sin Chew Daily.

Despite the criticism levelled against 32-year-old Adam Baderun and Yuslina Badrum for marketing pig-shaped artwork to their customers in violation of Islamic teachings, a number of Sabahans have been supportive of the couple including former state tourism, culture and environment minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Adam told the Chinese daily that the artwork designed by him and his studio’s creative director, Alicesia Pilus, was created to complement this year’s Chinese zodiac animal, the pig.

“To me, I am not exposed to pigs, pork or any pig-related products. I am merely selling pig-shaped artwork. I do not think there is a problem or whether it violates Islam.

“This is just made with acrylic and plywood. It is not a real pig at all. It is to supplement the art market’s theme and Chinese New Year artwork. I really don’t understand what the problem is,” he was quoted as saying.

As CEO & Co Art Studio’s creative director, he pointed out that they have designed several pig-themed artwork including key rings, acrylic furnishings and boxes in conjunction with the Chinese zodiac animal.

“I still stick to my religious beliefs and doctrines, but we must have a deeper understanding of Islamic teachings and what is forbidden.

“It does not matter whether it is dogs or pigs. Both are created by Allah and since God created them, there is a natural reason for their existence,” he said.

Adam, who worked as a full-time aircraft mechanic, pointed out that his wife is Kadazan and the couple are both Muslims.

“We must learn to respect and tolerate each other. There may be disagreements, but we should seek common ground while keeping any differences to ourselves. If that fails, it will affect national unity and harmony.

“As a matter of fact, both of our families have no objection to our approach,” he told Sin Chew Daily.

Meanwhile, former Radio Televisyen Malaysia deejay Chong Keat Aun took to Facebook to display his creativity by producing a Chinese calligraphy of a sow and her piglets.

“It’s the Year of the Pig. How can pigs be left out, right? Wishing all a great year ahead that has Pig in it!” he said in the posting on January 20.

Chong then added another posting on January 26, this time featuring a large painting that he had done near Petaling Street to the delight of passers-by.

“During a tea session with my Muslim friend, the question of why there was no pig-styled imagery appearing in shopping malls despite being this year’s Chinese zodiac animal emerged.

“I said many people were ‘afraid’ of causing trouble, to which my friend replied that this is a cultural and customary right that the nation possessed. As he spoke, he understood before shaking his head and smiling,” he said.

Chong said he was willing to shoulder the blame for the displayed artwork after several Chinese people voiced their concerns.

On January 28, he posted a picture of him in a Zhu Bajie costume modelled after the half- human, half-pig character in the Chinese epic Journey to the West.

He also thanked Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun for assisting him in applying for permission from the local authorities to allow him to depict the character in public.

Chong said although he had received official permission, some conservative Chinese had advised him to be mindful of the feelings from other groups and not to brazenly display pig imagery in public.

“The 12 Chinese zodiac animals form a complete list and none should be left out. I am left wondering, if the other animals can be publicly disseminated, why when it is the dog and pig’s turn it becomes a problem?

“There was no problem 12 years ago. The question is, why is there a problem now?” he asked.