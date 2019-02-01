Letter from the taxman? IRB chief says just friendly reminder about voluntary disclosure scheme

Sabin said some 8.3 million letters and emails have been issued since November 3 last year to inform registered taxpayers of the Special Voluntary Disclosure Programme. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Have you received letters or emails lately from the Inland Revenue Board (IRBM) on the Special Voluntary Disclosure Programme (SVDP)?

If you have, fret not.

According to its chief executive officer Datuk Seri Sabin Samitah, some 8.3 million letters and emails have been issued since November 3 last year to inform registered taxpayers of the programme, which ends on June 30.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng had earlier announced the SVDP during the 2019 Budget on November 2.

“Any voluntary declaration made during the programme will be accepted in good faith without further queries by the board,” Sabin said in a statement.

He said Malaysia is one of 20 countries to implement a similar programme, with others including Indonesia, Australia, South Africa, Canada, Germany, and the United States, where opportunity is provided for people to make the declarations as initiated by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development through the exchange of information initiative under the Country-by-Country Reporting, which started in September 2018 for Malaysia.

Sabin added taxpayers who have declared incomes, expenses and tax reliefs in an orderly manner to the board and have executed instruments in the stipulated time may ignore the letters and e-mails received.

“Three categories of taxpayers are offered low penalty rates of 10 per cent and 15 per cent on the additional tax raised, including those who failed to submit the Income Tax Return Form /Petroleum Return Form/Real Property Gains Tax Return Form in an orderly manner, those who submitted the forms but under-declared income or over-claimed on deductions, and duty payers who failed to execute instruments in the stipulated time.

“The board also advises taxpayers to be vigilant of fraudulent syndicates taking advantage of the implementation of this programme. Taxpayers may seek verification and further information by visiting the nearest IRBM office, contacting Hasil Care Line at 1-800-88-5436 or 603-7713 666 for overseas, or emailing queries to [email protected] ,” he said.