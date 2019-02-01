Celebrating different Sarawak cultures strengthens multi-racial spirit, says governor

Taib said such socialising will allow all communities to understand the different cultures that exist in the state. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Feb 1 — Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud today stressed that different cultures will not come under threat when various communities in the state mingle with each other during festive occasions.

He said such socialising will allow all communities to understand the different cultures that exist in the state.

“For many of us who have got goodwill towards other races, we feel very comfortable to share meals, to share some other ways of enjoying the celebrations among ourselves,” he said in his message ahead of the Chinese New Year which falls on February 5 and 6.

Taib said the Chinese, Dayaks, Malays and to a lesser extent, the Indians can feel that they are not totally an isolated community.

“They are all part of a multi-racial Sarawak where culture is no bearer, and in fact, it makes other people understand each other in spite of the differences that come to them because of their different racial origins,” Taib said.

He said Chinese New Year will be a time for all Malaysians to have an opportunity to celebrate, if not to see how the Chinese try to renew their friendships, and come together and show that they want to renew their ties with the ones that they have lost touch with.

“This is a very good occasion for them,” he said.

Taib said it will also be a time for all races to renew their comraderies and express their friendship in their own traditional way.

“I have celebrated Chinese New Year many times and I feel this is the best time for me to be able to show my appreciation of friendship with my Chinese friends. Sometimes, I meet my former schoolmates, but unfortunately, they are getting less and less now,” he added.