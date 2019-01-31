Zero-stray policy only in rabies-infected areas, says deputy health minister

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye speaks to reporters in Gopeng January 31, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 31 — Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye today said the zero-stray policy will only be implemented in gazetted rabies-infected areas.

“There were some assumptions that we are planning to cull all strays everywhere. This is not correct. The policy is only for rabies-infected areas,” he told a press conference here.

Dr Lee explained that before stray dogs are put down, they will be put up for adoption by members of the public or non-governmental organisations after mandatory vaccinations are carried out.

The strays, he said, would only be put down if they are not adopted.

“When it comes to the matter of human or animal, human lives come first,” he said.

Dr Lee also noted that rabies was potentially fatal and currently incurable, adding that the zero-stray policy has been implemented in countries like Holland and Japan.

Responding to the reluctance of some dog owners to vaccinate their canines, claiming that vaccinations are expensive, Dr Lee said that ownership and love come with certain responsibilities.

“Each vaccination costs about RM100. The amount the dog owners pay to feed their dogs in one year is more than the cost of the vaccination. If they can’t take responsibility, then it would be better if they don’t own a dog,” he said.