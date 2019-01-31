Malay rulers convene for swearing in of new Agong, deputy Agong (VIDEO)

Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah inspects the guard of honour at Parliament Square, Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — The Malay Rulers convened today at Istana Negara for the 252nd (Special) Meeting of the Conference of Rulers, during which the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong took their oath and signed the instruments of office.

The meeting, which convened at the Balairung Seri (Throne Room) of the palace at 10.55am was chaired by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and attended by all the Malay Rulers except the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, who was represented by the Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan, Tengku Dr Muhammad Faiz Petra Sultan Ismail Petra.

The other rulers were the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar; Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah; Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail; Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin; and Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir.

Also present were Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob, Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas, Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud and Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

At the meeting, the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, took the oath of office as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, as the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong, to reign for a five-year term from today.

Sultan Abdullah tiba di Istana Negara untuk istiadat lafaz dan tandatangani surat sumpah jawatan Agong pic.twitter.com/tKQnBnHCnW — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) January 31, 2019

After the swearing-in, Their Majesties signed the instrument of office.

Sultan Abdullah succeeds Sultan Muhammad V who stepped down as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 6 after reigning for just over two years of the five-year term from Dec 13, 2016.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail were also present at the event. — Bernama