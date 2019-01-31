Flag of the king raised at Istana Abdulaziz

The flag-raising ceremony was carried out by members of the Royal Malaysian Air Force Provost Unit based in Kuantan. — Picture via Twitter

KUANTAN, Jan 31 — The official flag of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was raised exactly at midnight at Istana Abdulaziz here.

The flag-raising ceremony was performed by Sergeant Ahmad Rashidi Bakri and Corporal Hakizol Othman from the Fourth Company, Royal Military Police (Mechanised), 10th Mile Camp, Kuantan.

Prior to that, the personal flag of the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was lowered at 11.45 pm.

The ceremony was carried out by an officer and 14 members of the Royal Malaysian Air Force Provost Unit based in Kuantan.

Prayers were read by the Pahang Mufti Datuk Dr Seri Dr Abdul Rahman Osman after the ceremony.

Sultan Abdullah would leave for the federal capital early in the morning to attend the 252nd Conference of Rulers (Special) in conjunction with his oath-taking and the signing of the letter of oath for the position of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

He succeeded Sultan Muhammad V who abdicated as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong effective Jan 6 after holding the post since Dec 13, 2016. — Bernama