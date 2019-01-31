Chairman: 800 patients at risk if Mawar Haemodialysis Centres close nationwide

Mawar Haemodialysis Centre is likely to discontinue its operations throughout the country due to a lack of licences and funds. — Screengrab from Google Street View

SEREMBAN, Jan 31 — The Mawar Medical Centre (MMC)-owned Mawar Haemodialysis Centre (MHC) is likely to discontinue its operations throughout the country due to the lack of licences and serious lack of funds, said MMC chairman Datin Chua Lay Ping.

She said MMC would send a letter to the Ministry of Health Malaysia, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, state health director Datuk Dr Zainudin Mohd Ali and State Health, Environment, Cooperative and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman S. Veerapan on the next measures the government needed to take.

“We hope the government will accept 798 dialysis patients across the country including Sabah and Sarawak and help them to continue intensive care. We hope the government can take immediate steps to assist patients,” she told a press conference here today.

She said the absence of the licences had also resulted in more than 500 MMC and MHC staff being laid off.

“Currently, MMC is only able to pay employees’ salaries up to this month only and if they still cannot get a licence from the Health Ministry, MMC has no other choice but take the final step to do a winding-up to pay the existing debts via the sale of all assets,” she said. — Bernama