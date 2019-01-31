12-year-old boy drowns in Klang lake

SHAH ALAM, Jan 31 — A 12-year-old boy drowned after he fell into a lake in Bandar Puteri Klang near here this afternoon.

Taman Sri Andalas Fire and Rescue Station chief A. Romzi Abu said Tan Wei Xiang who went to the lake with two friends, was believed to have slipped in the 4.40pm incident.

“The victim was playing with his friends when he slipped and fell at the slippery inlet area as it had rained earlier.

“We received an emergency call at about 5pm and 13 personnel including five water rescue team (PPDA) members were rushed to the scene,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

The PPDA team took two hours to locate the victim’s body as the search was hampered by the muddy bed and strong currents following heavy rain.

“The victim’s body was found about four metres from where he had fallen, at a depth of three metres,” he said adding that the body was sent to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for a post-mortem. — Bernama