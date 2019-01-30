Police tracking down man armed with gun in viral extortion video

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader tries his hand at traditional Chinese drums during the launch of the 14th Ops Selamat for Johor in conjunction with the Chinese New Year holidays at the northbound Gelang Patah R&R today. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Jan 30 — Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd today said that police have a possible lead on a suspect armed with an automatic pistol in an alleged extortion video that was posted on social media recently.

He said investigators are pursuing the case based on the car’s registration number that has been obtained.

“Police managed to screen capture the car’s registration number from the video and have identified the type of car seen in the video.

“Based on the video’s description, we believe the location of the alleged extortion was in Kulai,” said Mohd Khalil.

He said this after launching the 14th Ops Selamat for Johor in conjunction with the coming Chinese New Year celebrations at the northbound Gelang Patah R&R here today.

Several days ago, a video uploaded on Facebook showed a male suspect threatening another man seated in the driver’s seat of a car before lifting his shirt to reveal an automatic pistol.

Mohd Khalil added that until today, the police have not received any report from the victim who was threatened.

He said police investigations will also look into identifying both the suspect, victim and firearm used as seen in the video.

“We are appealing to the victim and anyone with information to come forward and lodge a police report on the matter,” he said.

On the claims by the suspect that he has links to the Kulai district police Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID), Mohd Khalil said investigations are underway.

“A report has been made by an NCID officer in relation to the video due to the allegation that the suspect had links to the Kulai district NCID,” he said.

Mohd Khalil said the police have initiated investigations under Section 505(c) of the Penal Code for intent to incite offence towards any class or community.

“At the same time, the police will also investigate the case under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and Section 386 of the same Act for extortion,” he said.

Yesterday, Johor police said they have viewed the video footage and will investigate the incident.

The suspect in the video was featured to have brazenly flashed his firearm at the victim and claimed that he has connections with a NCID officer from the Kulai district police headquarters.