Mujahid: ‘Coincidence’ that some Yadim appointees are politicians

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — New trustees of the Islamic Missionaries Foundation (Yadim) were selected entirely on merit and qualifications, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

In response to criticism that these were political appointments, he asserted that it was simply happenstance that eight of the 10 are leaders from Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties.

“The basis is merit. Coincidentally, those we saw with the sufficient merit were those from several political parties.

“We don’t want to make it an excuse where those qualified were not selected.

“Even if there are those who are attached to political parties, including the elected representatives who are on the board, that is by coincidence,” he explained after the official installation of the new Yadim trustees in Putrajaya today.

The appointments include six Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) members, with the two top posts going to Nik Omar Nik Abdul Aziz and Zolkarnain Abidin.

Also among appointees were other politicians from Amanah as well as PKR, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and DAP.

The DAP appointee, in particular, has provided ammunition for Opposition parties PAS and Umno to claim that the PH administration was selling out Islam.

The minister rejected such allegations and insisted that the new appointees would be tasked with developing Islam in the country.

“What we are after is their experience to lead Yadim, and for sure, if I am the one suggesting these names for the prime minister’s consideration, I would want those sitting in Yadim to be able to follow through with its objectives,” he said.

When asked about comparisons to the Yadim board members under the Barisan Nasional (BN) government that had included state muftis, Mujahid said there was no requirement to do so.

He also gave his assurance that the new Yadim leadership’s political affiliations would not be an obstacle to cooperation with Muslim organisations, some of which are aligned with BN.