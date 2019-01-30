Cops: No signs of abuse on nine-month-old baby who died in Perak

According to the post-mortem, the baby’s death was caused by bleeding in the head but there was no element of abuse or physical injury. ― AFP pic

LUMUT, Jan 30 ― No element of abuse or physical injury found in the post-mortem carried out on a nine-month-old baby boy who died yesterday after being allegedly abused by his babysitter.

Manjung district police chief ACP Muhammad Hanif Othman said investigations would continue to identify the cause of death of Muhammad Firas Danial Muhammad Nizar.

Muhammad Hanif said the incident occurred when the baby was sent to the babysitter’s home at the Manjung IPD (police) quarters.

He was already unwell and was said to have a fever, added Muhammad Hanif.

“While in the babysitter’s care, the baby became unconscious and the babysitter together with the child's mother immediately took the baby to the Seri Manjung Hospital.

“However, the baby's condition was already critical by then and he was immediately referred to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB),” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Muhammad Hanif said the baby died after being admitted at the HRPB’s Intensive Care Unit for a day.

“The post-mortem found that the victim’s death was caused by bleeding in the head but there was no element of abuse or physical injury,” he said.

Muhammad Hanif said the case was being investigated under Section 31 (1) of the Child Act 2001.

The victim’s mother, Nur Aziemah Zahari, 26, who lived in Sitiawan, said that she started sending her son to the baby sitter’s house three weeks ago. ― Bernama