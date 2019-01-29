Man busted with ketamine-stuffed bras in KL

The 35-year-old man was detained in a police raid on a house in KL. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Several bras stuffed with the drug ketamine believed to be intended for distribution to drug mules for the local and international markets were seized when police detained a man in a raid on a house at Bukit Prima Pelangi here on Saturday.

The 35-year-old man was detained in the police raid on the house which was believed to be the place to pack the drugs into the bras.

Besides the ketamine which was estimated to be worth RM125,000, police also confiscated three air pistols and a sewing machine believed to be used to stitch back the bras with the drugs, said Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim.

Speaking at a press conference here today, he said police investigations found the man had been conducting his activities at the rented house for the last six months.

Police are still investigating if the man operated alone or was part of any drug syndicate, he said.

Mazlan said the man was remanded for seven days until Friday to help in the investigations into the case under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provides for a sentence of hanging till death.

Meanwhile, a man was detained for attempting to sell a Revolver .38 pistol to the public outside a hotel in Jalan Ipoh here on Friday.

The man, aged 30, was detained in a police operation at 12.30am, following information from the public.

He said at the time he was detained, the man did not bring the pistol he was selling and police subsequently raided a house in Taman Dato Senu, Sentul and found a Revolver .38 Special I pistol and five .38 bullets and two 9mm bullets.

He said the man who had a criminal record involving blackmail, fighting and drug abuse, was remanded seven days until Thursday to help in the investigations. — Bernama