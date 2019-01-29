Guan Eng: Dr M told me not to say anymore on ECRL... for now

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng delivers a speech at Bank Negara Malaysia’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 ― Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng declined to answer any question surrounding the China-backed East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, saying he had been told not to issue any public remark for the time being.

He said that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad instructed him earlier this morning to refrain from speaking on the project until an official announcement is made.

“I met with Dr M this morning and he advised me not to issue any statements for the time being,” he told reporters when asked to clarify whether or not the 688km rail project was still suspended or had been terminated.

Lim called for patience until the official announcement is made.

“So please wait for the statement when we are ready to go.”

