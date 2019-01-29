Fully cashless system on MRT buses from Feb 1

The cashless payment system will cover all 57 feeder bus routes from the MRT Sungai Buloh station to MRT Kajang. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd — the operator of the Rapid KL bus service — will implement a fully cashless payment system on all its Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) feeder buses from February 1.

In a statement today, Prasarana Malaysia Bhd (Prasarana) said a one-month grace period till February 28 will be given to current concession card holders (students, senior citizens and the disabled) to switch to a MyRapid Touch n’ Go Concession Card to enjoy a 50 per cent discount.

The card can be obtained at www.myrapid.com.my or the Pasar Seni concession registration counter, Pasar Seni Bus Hub in Kuala Lumpur.

The cashless payment system will cover all 57 feeder bus routes from the MRT Sungai Buloh station to MRT Kajang.

The statement added that the move is in support of the government’s aspiration to increase the efficiency of the nation’s payment systems.

“Customers are advised to buy the Touch ‘n Go card before boarding the bus. Customers who have the My100 or My50 pass can use it for the cashless payment system on the bus,” the statement said. — Bernama