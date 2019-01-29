Eight MV Bahagia Maju crew found safe after ship capsizes

SIBU, Jan 29 — Eight crew members of MV Bahagia Maju which was sank about eight nautical miles from Sungai Rajang estuary were rescued by local fishing boats at 11.30am.

The victims comprising two locals and six foreigners were brought to a jetty in Kabong before being sent to Sibu Hospital for treatment.

According to Sarawak Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director, First Admiral Robert Teh Geok Chuan, the two locals are Ting Tiew Hing and Wong Sie Soon while the others are ship master, Zaw Min Tun (Myanmar), Vikram Chand, Rambau Landa, Tokito Khuwoto Chisi and Atchuta Rao Chepra (India); as well as Suprayoga (Indonesia).

A report on the ship’s capsize was received by Kuching Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC) at 6.30am today.

The victims who could be contacted via mobile phone managed to get into the safety raft.

MMEA ship, KM Semilang, was mobilised to the location as soon as the search and rescue operation was activated at 7am to focus on a five-nautical mile radius north of Sungai Rajang estuary.

Meanwhile, a team of five Fire and Rescue personnel mobilised in operation was forced to turn back when their boat could not sail through waves of 1.5 to 2.5 metres high following strong northeast winds blowing at 30-40 kmph.

Also involved in the operation were the Health Department, police, Sarawak Rivers Board as well as fishermen of Tanjong Manis and Kuala Rajang who were informed of the incident using communication radio. — Bernama