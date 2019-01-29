At townhall session to address critics, minister says Islamic governance embraces diversity

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks during a townhall session at Institut Kefahaman Islam Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The Pakatan Harapan administration’s push for a more inclusive Islam reflects the true nature of the faith, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa told a townhall session organised to address critics here today.

The Islamic affairs minister said the progressive values promoted by the government are integral to Islam despite claims by conservatives that plurality threatens the faith.

“Multi-religion and multi-racialness are not in any way alien... but why do we want to have this isolationist attitude?” he told the audience.

“What we are doing is nothing new, (what) we are doing now is to incorporate it into governance.”

Upon his appointment as Islamic affairs minister, Mujahid introduced three core principles to guide all policies regarding Islam that espouse openness and flexibility.

The three principles are the maqasid Syariah or the higher objective of Syariah, rahmatan lil alamin or universal good, and the two fall under what he described as Gagasan Besar, or the higher concept.

Mujahid said eradicating religious dogmatism was crucial to reform the Islamic agencies, which have come to represent intolerance over the years.

Conservative and hardline Muslims have accused PH of sidelining Islam to push a liberal agenda, pointing to Mujahid’s tolerant position on issues such as allowing a beer festival or espousing soft treatment of the LGBTQ community as proof.

