Securities Commission denies disclosing names of firms probed over 1MDB audits

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The Securities Commission (SC) has denied disclosing the identities of firms it is investigating to any news organisations, in response to reports which named two firms as being part of the commission’s probe into their roles as auditors of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

“In reference to recent news reports, the SC does not, as a matter of policy, disclose the identity of any party in an ongoing review.

“Once the review is completed, the SC and AOB will assess the findings and consider the appropriate next course of action,” an SC spokesman said in a statement to Malay Mail.

The SC’s remarks are in response to a report by the New Straits Times, which claimed the commission had confirmed that investigations are proceeding against two well-known auditors over their work with 1MDB.