Police crash senior citizens’ drug-fuelled gambling session

Cheras district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon is pictured on January 28, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, January 28 — Cheras police arrested a group of men and women — mostly senior citizens — who were getting high with an assortment of drugs while playing mahjong at a shop lot in Taman Miharja.

Cheras district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said 20 people including nine women were arrested when police raided the shop-lot that was turned into a gambling spot on January 26.

“Upon checking one of the rooms inside the shop-lot, the raiding police team found various types of drugs including heroin, ecstasy, and Erimin 5 pills.

“The seized drugs alone were worth RM31,100. Police also seized RM4,000 in cash and mahjong chips,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamed Mokhsein said those arrested were aged between 50 and 79-years-old.

“They are all currently being held under a police remand order between three and seven days,” he said.

He added that police are investigating the case under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.