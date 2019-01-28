Johor Sultan allocates RM542,000 to aid Malaysian students overseas

Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah said this is the second time that Sultan Ibrahim is granting financial aid to Malaysian students abroad through the Sultan Ibrahim Johor bursary. — Picture courtesy of the Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, Jan 28 — Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar has consented today to grant a £100,000 contribution (RM542,000) for students, said an announcement on the Royal Johor Facebook page.

The fund will aid Malaysian students who are studying overseas and be managed through the Zarith Sofiah Initiative for Education Financial Assistance under the Zarith Sofiah Foundation.

The Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Idris Shah said Sultan Ibrahim is concerned about the financial burden faced by Malaysian students abroad.

She said she also remembered a meeting she had with Malaysian students during her visit to London last year.

“This is the second time that Sultan Ibrahim is granting financial aid to Malaysian students abroad through the Sultan Ibrahim Johor bursary,” Raja Zarith said in the post.

Raja Zarith also explained that the selection of recipients for the financial aid would be done by her foundation.

She had earlier also consented to meet the foundation’s board of trustees at Istana Bukit Serene here.